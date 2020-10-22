Kerala govt has stopped auditing local bodies to cover up corruption, alleges Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Replying to finance minister T M Thomas Isaac's Facebook post, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said that despite the Centre's directive, the state government has stopped auditing local bodies.

Talking to reporters at Cantonment House here on Thursday, Chennithala reiterated that the audit director's action is a serious lapse which is also against the law. He urged finance minister Thomas Isaac to withdraw the order issued by the audit director immediately.

The Opposition leader maintained that the finance ministry’s decision not to have auditing in the local bodies will help the LDF government cover up its corrupt practices. Challenging the move, Chennithala said the Opposition will highlight their corruption every day until justice is met. Chennithala also informed that he has decided to move against it legally as the state government is scared of the outcome if auditing is initiated in the local bodies.

“The audit reporting during the 2019-20 has not been revealed by the audit department. The ruling government is scared of auditing as they are apprehensive of illegal issues which is preventing them from initiating auditing. Thomas Isaac should urgently take steps to initiate auditing in the local bodies which has been stopped since last August,” said Chennithala.

He also sought a judicial probe into the raging controversy over the alleged ill-treatment of COVID-19 patients at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam. He condemned the cyber attack against a junior doctor Dr Najma who had highlighted clear laxity in the intensive care unit of the hospital where COVID-19 patients were treated.

“There is not much difference between Uttar Pradesh and Kerala as the doctor at Hathras was suspended from service. Similarly the nursing officer who first brought out the lapse of the health workers at Kalamassery Medical College was suspended. The duo who brought the inhumane incidents before the public domain have been targeted by the state government and their cyber warriors,” added Chennithala.

The Opposition leader also blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not controlling his cabinet ministers, alleging that higher education minister K T Jaleel is having a personal vendetta against a non-resident Keralite who criticized him on social media. Chennithala said Pinarayi has breached the oath he took when he took over as the Chief Minister.