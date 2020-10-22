Solar scam: Biju Radhakrishnan gets 3-yr rigorous imprisonment for swindling Rs 75 lakh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Judicial First Class Magistrate III in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment to solar scam accused Biju Radhakrishnan. He was also directed to pay a fine of `10,000. Radhakrishnan was convicted in the case of swindling Rs 75 lakh from a Manacaud native in connection with the solar scam. Since he has already served jail term for over five years in various cases, he has been exempted from another jail term.

Earlier, he was awarded life imprisonment by the Sessions Court in Kollam for murdering his wife. He is currently serving the jail term in this case at Poojapura Central Jail. Meanwhile, the trial of television serial actor Shalu Menon and her mother Kaladevi, who are also arraigned in the case, will continue in the court. Radhakrishnan had collected `75 lakh from the complainant as an investment for setting up windmills in Tamil Nadu in the name of the company ‘Solar’.