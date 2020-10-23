Cheating case registered against Kummanam Rajasekharan

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Aranmula police have registered a case against BJP leader and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan in connection with an alleged Rs 28.75-lakh cheating incident. While Kummanam is has been named the fifth accused in the FIR, Praveen Kumar, his personal assistant when he was Mizoram governor, is the first accused.

The complainant, Harikrishnan of Aranmula, said Rs 35 lakh was paid to Praveen as investment in the proposed Bharat Bio-Polymer company at Kanjikode on a word from Kummanam. The amount was paid in the presence of company promotor Vijayan of Kollengode, he said.

When the company failed to take off, Rs 6.25 lakh was repaid and the cheques issued as guarantee were taken back. Even after two years, the balance amount of Rs 28.75 has not been paid, and hence the case was filed, said the plaint. District superintendent K G Simon said a special police team was set up for detailed investigation. Meanwhile, Kummanam alleged that the case was politically motivated. He said he was not involved in any financial transaction connected with the case.