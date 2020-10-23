CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for Vidyarambham at home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for observing ‘Vidyarambham’ at one’s home itself by following Covid protocol. The ‘Vidyarambham’ that comes as part of the Navarathri fest is on Monday. The government has also decided to make it mandatory for all driving schools to follow Covid protocol while imparting driving lessons.

Citing the situation prevailing in various districts, he said that a worrying situation has been evolving in Thrissur in which those getting infected were mostly from the age groups below 10 and above 60. Citing the case of Kasaragod where positivity rate is increasing, the chief minister said that as per directives from the High Court, it has been decided to increase vigil at border points.