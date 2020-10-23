Jamaat state chief A Pookunju passes away

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Pookunju, the state president of Kerala Muslim Jamaat Council, died here on Thursday. He was 74. He had been under treatment for various ailments for the past few months. He breathed his last at a private hospital around 3 am. His mortal remains were laid to rest on Thursday evening. Born to Hassanarkunju and Zainaba Umma in Kayamkulam, he completed LLB from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, and LLM from Government Law College, Kozhikode.

He entered politics through KSU and later joined IUML. Pookunju held various positions including the general secretary of Jamaat Council, IUML state committee member, Kerala State Wakf Board chairman and government pleader. As an office-bearer of Jamaat Council, he worked for coordinating various mahal committees and Muslim organisations.

He is survived by wife Mehrunnissa, sons V P Unisekunju (District Court, Alappuzha) and V P Uvisekunju (Bahrain), and daughters-in-law Dr Nisha and Wahida. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of Pookunju.