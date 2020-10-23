Kerala: Three-month license suspension for riding without helmet from November

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riding bike without a helmet will attract a three-month suspension of license from November as the Motor Vehicle Department plans strict action against unsafe riding. The penalty also includes a fine of Rs 500. The rider will face action even if the pillion rider fails to wear a helmet.

Transport Commissioner MR Ajith Kumar has given direction to suspend license for three months as suggested by central motor vehicle rules. The central rule became effective from last year. However, the state government intervened to reduce the fine amount from Rs 1000 to Rs 500 due to protest. Earlier the suspension of license was recommended on the third instance of rule violation.

The enforcement officer can also direct the license holder for a refresher course on traffic rules even after the payment of fine.

Motor Vehicle Department has started a traffic awareness class for motorists caught for traffic violations such as not wearing a helmet and seat belt, using mobile phones while driving, signal jumping, dangerous driving.