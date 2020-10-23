STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Three-month license suspension for riding without helmet from November

While the penalty also includes a fine of Rs 500, the rider will face action even if the pillion rider fails to wear a helmet.

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

A man rides without helmet flouting traffic rules

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riding bike without a helmet will attract a three-month suspension of license from November as the Motor Vehicle Department plans strict action against unsafe riding. The penalty also includes a fine of Rs 500. The rider will face action even if the pillion rider fails to wear a helmet.

Transport Commissioner MR Ajith Kumar has given direction to suspend license for three months as suggested by central motor vehicle rules. The central rule became effective from last year. However, the state government  intervened to reduce the fine amount from Rs 1000 to Rs 500 due to protest. Earlier the suspension of license was recommended on the third instance of rule violation.

The enforcement officer can also direct the license holder for a refresher course on traffic rules even after the payment of fine.

Motor Vehicle Department has started a traffic awareness class for motorists caught for traffic violations such as not wearing a helmet and seat belt, using mobile phones while driving, signal jumping, dangerous driving.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Motor Vehicle department Kerala helmet rules Kerala helmet fine
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp