Relief for Keralites as first load of onions reaches state capital, to be sold at Rs 45 per kg

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first load of 25 tonnes of onions procured by Horticorp from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED), Nashik, reached the state capital as part of an attempt to check the spiralling costs, which have crossed Rs 100 per kg in Kerala.

In the first phase, 75 tonnes of onions will be brought to the state by Horticorp and sold to customers through its outlets at a price of Rs 45 per kg. Horticorp will procure 200 tonnes of onions from NAFED as part of its market intervention to check the price rise.

Onion prices had hit the roof across the country after the excess rain damaged the crop and produce in central India, especially in Maharashtra where prices touched Rs 70-80 per kg in the wholesale markets in Nashik.

Around 100 tonnes of onions will be brought from Maharashtra to stabilize the price. NAFED has been importing onions from countries like Iran and Egypt to meet the domestic demand.