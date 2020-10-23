Shop owner dies as building comes down

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A shop owner was killed after a decades-old two-storey building here collapsed on Thursday night. The mishap occurred near GLP School Kannanchery near Meenchantha around 8.15pm. The deceased is N V Ramachandran, 63, a resident who ran a fancy shop in the collapsed building.

The rescue team found Ramachandran trapped inside the debris. Though he was rushed to hospital, his life could not be saved. It is suspected that people who were walking on the road might have been stuck in the debris. Fire and Rescue teams were continuing search late in the night to find out if anyone has been trapped in the debris.