Virus could roar back anytime: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has been forewarned that the drop in Covid-19 active cases shouldn’t be misunderstood for the situation being under control. Citing the trend being witnessed across the world, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a resurgence of Covid-19 is a reality and caution is the key to prevent the same. He added that the state government is giving highest priority for increasing testing numbers and as a first step it has set the ball rolling for reaching the 70,000-mark. At the same time, for the seventh time in the month, recoveries exceed new cases in the daily tally. The state on Thursday had 7,593 recoveries and 7,482 new cases.

“What has been perceived is that, after a peak the epidemic graph will flatten. But examples from Gulf countries and European countries show that fresh waves are possible. Thus the thought that as our country witnessed a peak, the case graph will not climb up yet again has no scientific basis,” the chief minister said.

At the same time, a member of the Covid-19 expert committee said, “Most countries which thought that they had the pandemic under control have seen resurgences.”The official further added, “What it needs is a small opening. From there the virus will proliferate. Many countries, as an immediate measure to cope with the resurgence had imposed lockdown/curfew.

We shouldn’t want such a situation here again. For that people should never drop their guards and testing numbers should be increased. The people, as well as the agencies concerned, should keep in mind that the virus could roar back any time and the response time will be minimal or even nil.” Earlier, the chief minister warned against post-Covid syndromes that might affect the respiratory system, kidney and others.