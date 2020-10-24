Cruise vessel Nefertiti to restart journey today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing the much-needed push to the Covid-hit tourism industry, Nefertiti, the cruise vessel of Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), will resume service from Saturday. The Egyptian-themed vessel which has facilities like auditorium, meeting hall, restaurant, gaming zone, sun deck, lounge bar and 3D theatre will start service adhering to Covid protocols.

The vessel, which earlier hosted business meets, can also be used for marriages and other functions.

The service will start at 3.30pm from Ernakulam Wharf at Wellington Island and will return by 8pm after the journey through the sea.Though the vessel can accommodate 200 passengers, only 100 will be permitted to board owing to social distancing norms. Travellers need to book their tickets in advance. Ticket rates: `499 (children) and `1,999 (adults). Tickets can be booked at www.nefretiticruise.com. For details, call:+919744601234, +919846211144.

KSINC’s Nefertiti docked at Bolgatty

in Kochi | A Sanesh

The two floors of the vessel – Sistra and Horus have state-of-the-art facilities. Following the safety instructions given by the assistant captain of the ship, refreshments will be served to visitors.

Later, in-house singers will perform according to the suggestions given by the travellers. On the other hand, the air-conditioned restaurant will offer a sea view. Besides, the bridge deck behind the captain’s cabin will provide a 360-degree view of the sea to the passengers during the journey.

