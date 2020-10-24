STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kalamassery police record statement of Dr Najma

The complaint that we received cited the statements of a nursing officer and a doctor stating that there was medical negligence behind the death of Harris.

Published: 24th October 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kalamassery police on Friday recorded the statement of MCH doctor, Dr Najma Salim, who revealed the medical negligence on the part of MCH authorities in the Covid deaths of Harris, Baihaaki, and Jameela.“I am sticking to whatever I have revealed and all the details were given to the police,” said Dr Najma.However, a senior police official with Kalamassery police station said that they are yet to register an FIR based on the allegation by the family of C K Harris who died at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital that he died due to medical negligence.

“We have recorded the preliminary findings and an FIR will be registered if the inquiry finds any criminal offence. The complaint that we received cited the statements of a nursing officer and a doctor stating that there was medical negligence behind the death of Harris. This is technically hearsay. Hence, we need to conduct a preliminary inquiry to proceed further,” said a senior official.

The officer confirmed that they have collected statements from nursing officer Jalaja Devi and the family of the victim, the complainants. Meanwhile, the hospital found itself in the middle of another controversy on Friday, when the family of a patient who passed away at the hospital alleged that gold ornaments were found missing when the body was handed over to them. 

The family from Kizhakambalam have alleged that when the mortal remains of their 73-year-old mother, who died at the hospital in July were handed over along with her belongings, some of her gold ornaments were missing. K G Radhamani, who was shifted from a private hospital in Aluva to MCH Kalamassery on July 20 with Covid symptoms, died on July 22. Vidhya Das, Radhamani’s daughter, alleged that when her mother’s personal belongings were returned, two bangles worth two sovereigns, a ring and earrings worth half a sovereign were missing.

Vinod, Radhamani’s son, had filed a complaint with the MCH authorities and the district health department on the issue. The family is planning to file a police complaint against MCH authorities on Saturday.“In the middle of such a crisis, lapses of this nature from an institution of such stature will cause undue panic amongst the public. One cannot agree to a farce being conducted under the name of an investigation. Those in powerful positions are trying to upend the investigations using their clout with the government. To ensure that justice is served, the government should direct those in such positions not to interfere, and ensure that a transparent investigation is conducted,” said Hibi Eden, MP.

yet another controversy
The hospital found itself in the middle of another controversy on Friday, when the family of a patient who passed away at the hospital alleged that gold ornaments were found missing when the body was handed over to them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery police
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp