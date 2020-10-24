Kalamassery police record statement of Dr Najma

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalamassery police on Friday recorded the statement of MCH doctor, Dr Najma Salim, who revealed the medical negligence on the part of MCH authorities in the Covid deaths of Harris, Baihaaki, and Jameela.“I am sticking to whatever I have revealed and all the details were given to the police,” said Dr Najma.However, a senior police official with Kalamassery police station said that they are yet to register an FIR based on the allegation by the family of C K Harris who died at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital that he died due to medical negligence.

“We have recorded the preliminary findings and an FIR will be registered if the inquiry finds any criminal offence. The complaint that we received cited the statements of a nursing officer and a doctor stating that there was medical negligence behind the death of Harris. This is technically hearsay. Hence, we need to conduct a preliminary inquiry to proceed further,” said a senior official.

The officer confirmed that they have collected statements from nursing officer Jalaja Devi and the family of the victim, the complainants. Meanwhile, the hospital found itself in the middle of another controversy on Friday, when the family of a patient who passed away at the hospital alleged that gold ornaments were found missing when the body was handed over to them.

The family from Kizhakambalam have alleged that when the mortal remains of their 73-year-old mother, who died at the hospital in July were handed over along with her belongings, some of her gold ornaments were missing. K G Radhamani, who was shifted from a private hospital in Aluva to MCH Kalamassery on July 20 with Covid symptoms, died on July 22. Vidhya Das, Radhamani’s daughter, alleged that when her mother’s personal belongings were returned, two bangles worth two sovereigns, a ring and earrings worth half a sovereign were missing.

Vinod, Radhamani’s son, had filed a complaint with the MCH authorities and the district health department on the issue. The family is planning to file a police complaint against MCH authorities on Saturday.“In the middle of such a crisis, lapses of this nature from an institution of such stature will cause undue panic amongst the public. One cannot agree to a farce being conducted under the name of an investigation. Those in powerful positions are trying to upend the investigations using their clout with the government. To ensure that justice is served, the government should direct those in such positions not to interfere, and ensure that a transparent investigation is conducted,” said Hibi Eden, MP.

yet another controversy

