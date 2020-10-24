STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government urges people to exercise caution during Pooja festivities

The minister urged people to strictly adhere to the Navaratri festival-related Covid guidelines issued by the health department.

Published: 24th October 2020 06:32 AM

A scene from East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram , B P Deepu

A scene from East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram , B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Learning crucial lessons from the massive spike in Covid cases that was witnessed in the state after the Onam season, the state government has urged people to exercise utmost care and caution during Pooja festival over the  weekend. On the eve of Pooja holidays, Health Minister K K Shailaja reminded people of the Chief Minister’s call to observe the ‘Vidyarambham’ ritual at home.

The minister urged people to strictly adhere to the Navaratri festival-related Covid guidelines issued by the health department. Utmost care should be taken while writing on children’s tongue using gold which should be properly sanitised. The state reported 8,511 fresh Covid cases on Friday when the number of samples tested was increased to 64,789. However, the test positivity rate remained above 13%, while the total active cases climbed up to 95,657.

