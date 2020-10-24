STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman dies of bleeding, kin allege hospital laxity

A 30-year-old woman, who was four months pregnant, died of internal bleeding at a private hospital in Puttady on Friday.

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  A 30-year-old woman, who was four months pregnant, died of internal bleeding at a private hospital in Puttady on Friday.Relatives of the deceased woman, Jiji, wife of Jojin Joseph of Suvarnagiri in Kattappana, alleged that medical negligence of the hospital authorities resulted in her death. Family members and other attendants of Jiji and some local people staged a protest on the premises of the private hospital.

The woman, a teacher at a private school in Kattappana, was brought to the private hospital on Friday morning following internal bleeding. “Due to Covid protocol, the relatives were asked to stay outside. Meanwhile, the authorities told the relatives that Jiji needed blood, which was arranged by them,” one of the residents near the hospital said.

However, the family members grew suspicious after seeing some police officers who arrived in a police jeep at the hospital holding discussions with the hospital authorities. The police later informed the relatives that Jiji and her foetus had died.  Police are yet to ascertain the actual cause of the woman’s death. Jiji is survived by her husband and a daughter.

