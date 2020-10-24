STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Samastha to discuss UDF decision to accept Welfare Party of India’s support

An associate of Samastha general secretary K Ali Kutty Musliyar said they had earlier informed UDF leaders not to make any electoral alliance with extremist organisations like WPI.

Published: 24th October 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema, the largest Muslim organisation in the state, has decided to discuss the stance taken by the UDF on Friday to accept the support of Welfare Party of India (WPI) considering regional factors in local body elections.The UDF’s stand is against the wishes of Samastha leaders who had requested UDF and IUML not to make electoral alliance with WPI, the political wing of Jama’at-e-Islami. Samastha leaders, in a meeting scheduled here on Saturday, will discuss whether it is necessary for UDF to take the support of WPI based on vote bank in some regions.

An associate of Samastha general secretary K Ali Kutty Musliyar said they had earlier informed UDF leaders not to make any electoral alliance with extremist organisations like WPI. “We will find a solution to the issue through internal discussions if UDF takes support from the WPI,” the official said.Sathar Panthaloor, general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), students’ wing of Samastha, said the decision to welcome the support of WPI will tarnish the secular face of UDF. 

“LDF and other parties will also use the association between UDF and WPI to label UDF as an extremist group. The label will help LDF get more support in local elections. That is why Samastha opposed the tie-up. As UDF decided to accept the support of WPI based on regional circumstances, we will discuss it in the meeting on Saturday,” Panthaloor said.

The UDF decision is seen as a careful one considering the protest from Samastha and taking into account the nature of local body polls where the influence of even a small party can decide the fate of an alliance. 
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala clarified that no tie-ups will be made with parties outside UDF in the polls. 

However, he gave a green signal for taking support from parties outside the alliance based on the circumstances of a region which means there will not be any restrictions to anyone for supporting UDF in the local body election, including WPI. The UDF’s stand might irk  Samastha leaders as they had earlier requested IUML state president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal to restrict the UDF from taking help from the Jamaat-e-Islami party in elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp