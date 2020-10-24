Sandeep Nair’s confession statement: Plea dismissed
In a setback to the customs in the gold smuggling case, the NIA Court here dismissed its petition seeking a copy of the confession statement of key accused Sandeep Nair.
KOCHI: In a setback to the customs in the gold smuggling case, the NIA Court here dismissed its petition seeking a copy of the confession statement of key accused Sandeep Nair. The NIA objected to giving the copy following apprehension that it may be leaked.Sandeep had given a confession statement under Section 164 of CrPC and the NIA was all set to turn him an approver in the case registered by the security agency.
Gold smuggling: 2 accused get bail
Kochi: The NIA Court on Friday granted bail to two gold smuggling accused, Hamsath Abdusalam and Samju T M. Both executed the bail bond by producing two solvent sureties of D10 lakh. They surrendered their passports before the court.