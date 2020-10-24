STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF for local-level tieup with groups, social organisations

Jose has joined forces with people who did not even allow then finance minister K M Mani to present his budget.

Published: 24th October 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

UDF leaders attend the front’s meeting at the District Congress Committee office in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

UDF leaders attend the front’s meeting at the District Congress Committee office in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  UDF will look for partners outside the front that are ready to cooperate at the local level to defeat the ruling Left front | IUML backs move, says there is nothing wrong in having such arrangements to bring down ‘corrupt’ LDF | CPM counters, says UDF leadership seems to be under the thumb of Muslim League now

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided to have tie-ups with groups and social organisations outside the front that are ready to cooperate at the local level to defeat the ruling LDF. “We are ready for arrangements with groups of people or social organisations who will support us. Our local-level leaders will be encouraged to hold discussions with these groups,” Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition Leader and UDF chairman, told reports in Kochi after the UDF meeting on Friday.Though he was replying to a question on the UDF’s attempts to tie up with the Welfare Party of India, the political arm of Jama’at-e-Islami, Chennithala did not mention that party by name. 

UDF leaders attend the front’s meeting at the District Congress
Committee office in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

“The UDF decision is we can have arrangements at the grassroots level,” he said.Later, P K Kunhalikutty, national general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest constituent of UDF, told reporters that there was nothing wrong in having “arrangements” with any social groups to defeat the “corrupt” LDF government. 

“There is nothing wrong in having arrangements with any social group as long as it’s not a political tie-up,” he said. The UDF leaders were also of the opinion that the decision of Jose K Mani faction of KC(M) to join the LDF will have no impact on its vote share or its electoral prospects in the upcoming local body poll and assembly elections next year. “A large section of people who are supporters of the UDF are, in fact, totally against Jose K Mani’s decision to join the LDF.

Jose has joined forces with people who did not even allow then finance minister K M Mani to present his budget. Their justification for such a move is not digestible to Kerala Congress supporters,” Chennithala said.KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, KC(M) leader P J Joseph, IUML parliamentary party leader M K Muneer, KC (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob, MLA, CMP leader C P John, among others, attended the UDF meeting.

Betrayal day
The UDF has decided to observe November 1 as the ‘betrayal day’ to protest the “anti-people and corrupt policies” of the LDF govt, Chennithala said. A team of 10 people each from all wards will attend the stir. About two lakh people in 20,000 wards will take part in the strike, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp