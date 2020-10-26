STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

2017 Walayar rape case: Victims’ parents launch satyagraha

Demand HC-monitored probe, not the current reinvestigation; mother says police tried to make her husband own up causing death
 

Published: 26th October 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Parents of the two minor girls, who were found hanging in their hut at Attappalam in Walayar on 2017, staging a satyagraha in front of their house on Sunday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The parents of the two minor Dalit sisters, who were sexually assaulted and were found hanging in their hut in Attappalam near Walayar in 2017, launched a satyagraha in front of their hut on Sunday, seeking justice from the government. They also demanded a High Court-monitored probe instead of the current reinvestigation. 

The satyagraha, being organised by Justice for Walayar Sisters Forum, will continue from 9am to 5pm till October 31. 

In a startling revelation during the day, the mother of the two girls told The New Indian Express that DYSP M J Sojan also asked her husband to own up being responsible for the death of her daughters.

“Pained by the questioning, he even tried to commit suicide in the shed where the children were found hanging,” she added.

The satyagraha venue carried a banner, ‘Alongside mother - From the day of the verdict up to the betrayal day’.

The satyagraha was held on the first anniversary of the acquittal of the accused in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case.   

District Congress Committee president V K Sreekantan, MP, who visited the venue, said the LDF government has betrayed the families of the two Dalit girls. He said the government had created an encounter with Maoists during the peak of protests against the Walayar girls’ deaths to divert the attention of the media and the public.

Office-bearers of the Justice for Walayar Sisters C R Neelakantan, Vilayodi Venugopal, Ajith Kollengode, M M Kabeer, Vijayan Ambalakad, Latha Menon and others were present at the venue. BJP district president E Krishnadas also visited the venue on Sunday. 

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state president K Surendran are scheduled to visit the venue on Monday to express solidarity with the girls’ parents. The LDF government is also being blamed for promoting then circle inspector Sojan and then sub-inspector of the Walayar police station P C Chacko as DySP and circle inspector, respectively. The girls’ mother alleged that there was one more accused in the case and Sojan and Chacko were trying to save that persons throughout the earlier probe.

‘Didn’t understand why they began satyagraha’
Palakkad: Minister for Law and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes A K Balan, on Sunday, said that some people were trying to mislead the family members of the rape victims. “The state government has already initiated action on the Judicial Commission report submitted in the Walayar case. I don’t understand why the parents have begun a satyagraha on the issue. Some people are trying to mislead the girls’ family members,” Balan told reporters after the parents began the satyagraha, which will be held everyday from 9am to 5pm till October 31.

 He wondered why the family was embarking on a satyagraha when the matter is before the court of law. “If somebody had misled them, at least now they should be ready to withdraw the protest. This is my request,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walayar rape case Attappalam Kerala rape case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp