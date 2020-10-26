STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP rakes up Rahul Gandhi’s ‘closeness’ with WFI, PFI, Kerala Congress feels heat

He also alleged that Gandhi never misses a chance to meet the families of PFI members and those who were arrested by police for involvement in anti-national activities.

Published: 26th October 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking to tribal farmer Raman in Wayanad

A video grab of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking to tribal farmer Raman in Wayanad |Twitter

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Congress former president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s recent three-day constituency visit and his press meet have landed the party in the state and nationally in a spot. The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of forming a ‘radical syndicate’ along with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Popular Front of India and supporting extremism in the country.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that when Gandhi was contesting the 2019 general elections from Wayanad, people across the country were shocked to see more flags of Jamaat-e-Islami than of his party in the political rallies there.

He also alleged that Gandhi never misses a chance to meet the families of PFI members and those who were arrested by police for involvement in anti-national activities. It is surmised that Naqvi was referring to Gandhi’s recent meeting with Raihanath, wife of journalist Siddique Kappan who was arrested on his way to meet the rape victim’s family in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has alleged that Kappan has links with the PFI. The CPM leadership in the state has also been harping on the Congress’ attempts in forging an alliance with the Welfare Party, the political arm of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Reacting to Naqvi’s charge, UDF convener M M Hassan told TNIE, “During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the WPI had extended their support to all 20 UDF candidates. If they had put their flags along with the Congress flag, it is their discretion.

They had not put their flags in the Congress party’s office. This is nothing but the BJP’s ploy to rake up communal sentiments.”Gandhi’s visit had already put the state Congress in a tight spot. During his visit, he differed with the state leaders’ views of the LDF government. Gandhi termed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan blaming the spike in Covid-19 cases on the lowering of guard during Onam celebrations as unfortunate as the state government has been doing a great job in combating the pandemic. 

The state Congress leaders were red faced when Gandhi added that the state government’s decentralised approach to the pandemic has resulted in a favourable outcome.

The only saving grace for the state Congress was when Gandhi urged both the state and the Centre to fight the pandemic together. 

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala felt the heat and tried to play down the Gandhi’s praise for the LDF government’, saying being a national leader, he need not always speak about issues in the state. State-centric leaders are good at commenting on the issues here, he said. 

Gandhi’s stand on the central probe agencies also stumped the state leaders. When the state leaders have been vociferous about the need for a probe by the central agencies in gold smuggling case and Life Mission scam, Gandhi said the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are being pressured to carry out probes against the ruling BJP’s opponents.

This forced KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran to say, “Rahul Gandhi had referred to CBI’s investigations in various cases in North India and not in Kerala. He was talking about investigations against Congress leaders at the national level.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Kerala BJP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp