STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CBSE class 12 students, schools in Kerala worry about practical classes

The pandemic has hurt all sectors with uncertainty as to when everything will get back to a semblance of normality remaining.

Published: 26th October 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Exam hall, CBSE board exam, CBSE students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The pandemic has hurt all sectors with uncertainty as to when everything will get back to a semblance of normality remaining. Education is one such sector hit badly. Though the classes are being conducted through online platforms, the parents and students, especially those studying in CBSE Class XII, are a worried lot.

“There has been no notification with regard to the conduct of practical classes for the Class XII students. They are going to sit for the boards and, due to the pandemic, they have had no opportunity to do the stipulated experiments,” said Mathew Kurien, whose daughter is a Class XII student. 

According to him, even the school authorities have no idea. “The scheme of marks for Class XII boards in the case of Science stream is 70 for theory and 30 for practical exams,” he said.  “So, what are they going to do about the 30 marks? Will they conduct practicals or ditch these for internal assessment based on projects and assignments? We have no idea,” he said.

According to Sudhir G Kollara, president, All Kerala Parent Teacher Association, it would be better to cancel the practicals. “Unusual circumstances like the present scenario necessitate exceptions. Also, the classes are nearing the fag end. So, how practical it will be to conduct practical classes for the students?” he asked. Meanwhile, the schools are taking steps to be ready for all scenarios.

According to Jaya Sabin, principal administration, Greets Public School, the board has given some reprieve. “It has reduced the number of experiments that need to be conducted in all Science subjects. However, we have to be ready for every eventuality,” she said.  “Hence, we are contemplating calling in a few students, maybe five each every other day to do practicals.

However, all that is in the planning stage. Nothing has been decided as yet since we have to take into consideration several things,” she said. According to her, the CBSE had recently sought feedback from the schools regarding the same. Pratibha V, principal, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, too said projects and assignments would be a safer option during the unabated spread of the contagion.

“It would be a better course of action. However, we have been giving our students practice via the OLabs (Online Labs for CBSE Students and Schools),” she said. According to her, the school has also drawn up a timetable for the practical classes. “If the board decides to conduct practical exams, then we will have to be ready,” she said. However, as of now, no information regarding the matter has been received, she added.  
However, Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools, said, “The parents needn’t worry since the board will take a just decision.” 

According to her, CBSE will ensure that the interest of the students is protected while decisions regarding the conduct of the examinations are made. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE exams CBSE class 12 exams Kerala CBSE
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp