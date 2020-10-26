CBSE class 12 students, schools in Kerala worry about practical classes

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has hurt all sectors with uncertainty as to when everything will get back to a semblance of normality remaining. Education is one such sector hit badly. Though the classes are being conducted through online platforms, the parents and students, especially those studying in CBSE Class XII, are a worried lot.

“There has been no notification with regard to the conduct of practical classes for the Class XII students. They are going to sit for the boards and, due to the pandemic, they have had no opportunity to do the stipulated experiments,” said Mathew Kurien, whose daughter is a Class XII student.

According to him, even the school authorities have no idea. “The scheme of marks for Class XII boards in the case of Science stream is 70 for theory and 30 for practical exams,” he said. “So, what are they going to do about the 30 marks? Will they conduct practicals or ditch these for internal assessment based on projects and assignments? We have no idea,” he said.

According to Sudhir G Kollara, president, All Kerala Parent Teacher Association, it would be better to cancel the practicals. “Unusual circumstances like the present scenario necessitate exceptions. Also, the classes are nearing the fag end. So, how practical it will be to conduct practical classes for the students?” he asked. Meanwhile, the schools are taking steps to be ready for all scenarios.

According to Jaya Sabin, principal administration, Greets Public School, the board has given some reprieve. “It has reduced the number of experiments that need to be conducted in all Science subjects. However, we have to be ready for every eventuality,” she said. “Hence, we are contemplating calling in a few students, maybe five each every other day to do practicals.

However, all that is in the planning stage. Nothing has been decided as yet since we have to take into consideration several things,” she said. According to her, the CBSE had recently sought feedback from the schools regarding the same. Pratibha V, principal, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, too said projects and assignments would be a safer option during the unabated spread of the contagion.

“It would be a better course of action. However, we have been giving our students practice via the OLabs (Online Labs for CBSE Students and Schools),” she said. According to her, the school has also drawn up a timetable for the practical classes. “If the board decides to conduct practical exams, then we will have to be ready,” she said. However, as of now, no information regarding the matter has been received, she added.

However, Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools, said, “The parents needn’t worry since the board will take a just decision.”

According to her, CBSE will ensure that the interest of the students is protected while decisions regarding the conduct of the examinations are made.