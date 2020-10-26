STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

JDS, LJD meet in Kerala gives go-ahead for merger of parties

Mathew T Thomas told The New Indian Express that the merger was just a formality and will happen “soon”.

Published: 26th October 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mathew T Thomas told The New Indian Express that the merger was just a formality and will happen “soon”.

JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas and other leaders coming out of a hotel in Kochi on Sunday after the merger meeting of Janata Dal (S) and Loktantrik Janata Dal. | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A joint meeting by LDF constituents Janata Dal (Secular) and Loktantrik Janata Dal leaders,  held in Kochi on Sunday, decided to go ahead with the merger of the parties. Water Resource Minister K Krishnankutty and MLA Mathew T Thomas, both from the JD (S), and M V Shreyams Kumar of LJD took part in the meeting.

Mathew T Thomas told The New Indian Express that the merger was just a formality and will happen “soon”.

“We welcome LJD into our fold and there are no pre-conditions,” he said. “We need to iron out some more finer aspects before announcing the merger,” he said, after the meeting.

JD(S) has three MLAs — Minister Krishnan Kutty, Vadakara MLA C K Nanu and Tiruvalla MLA Mathew T Thomas while the LJD’s Shreyams Kumar is a Rajya Sabha MP.

The latter, however, has no representation in the state assembly. Post merger, sources said senior JD(S) leader Nanu would be the party chairman, while LJD’s Shreyams Kumar will be the working chairman.

The merged entity, the leaders reckoned, would be better equipped to fight the local body elections and could bargain for a better deal from the LDF during the seat distribution ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.
Till 2009, the two parties were a single entity under M P Veerendra Kumar, who passed away in June.

After the split, one faction led by Veerendra Kumar joined the UDF while the other remained with the Left. In 2017, the Veerendra Kumar faction returned to the Left front. The merger has been on the cards for a while, as the LJD state committee had taken a decision in this regard a some months back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janata Dal (Secular) Loktantrik Janata Dal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp