STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala mass copying: KTU seeks report from principals

On the basis of the reports, the varsity will file a complaint with the state hi-tech crime inquiry cell as the students had reportedly misused WhatsApp to share answers.

Published: 26th October 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Technological University

Kerala Technological University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having cancelled the BTech third semester supplementary examinations held on Friday over reports of mass copying in four engineering colleges, the Kerala Technological University (KTU) has asked the principals of the colleges to submit reports on the irregularities. 

On the basis of the reports, the varsity will file a complaint with the state hi-tech crime inquiry cell as the students had reportedly misused WhatsApp to share answers.

KTU cancelled the examination based on a report from the pro-vice chancellor and rescheduled it for November 5.  

Mass copying: KTU to approach cops based on reports by college principals

According to the pro VC’s report, question papers were photographed using mobile phones sneaked into examination halls and shared to various WhatsApp groups.

The answers to these questions were also found in the groups.

The students attempted to hoodwink invigilators taking advantage of the requirement to maintain physical distancing during exams under the Covid-19 protocol.

But invigilators seized mobile phones and other digital evidence from several students who committed the irregularities.

Government-aided colleges, NSS Engineering College, Palakkad, and Sree Chitra Thirunal Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram, are among the colleges asked to submit reports.

According to a KTU spokesperson, Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree has called a meeting of principals on Tuesday to discuss the conduct of examinations in the time of the pandemic.

“The VC has asked the principals of all the colleges to submit reports on the irregularities. Based on them, the varsity will approach the police as the issue is serious. The university will also initiate the required action,” the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala mass copying Kerala Kerala technological university
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp