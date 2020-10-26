Kerala mass copying: KTU seeks report from principals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having cancelled the BTech third semester supplementary examinations held on Friday over reports of mass copying in four engineering colleges, the Kerala Technological University (KTU) has asked the principals of the colleges to submit reports on the irregularities.

On the basis of the reports, the varsity will file a complaint with the state hi-tech crime inquiry cell as the students had reportedly misused WhatsApp to share answers.

KTU cancelled the examination based on a report from the pro-vice chancellor and rescheduled it for November 5.

According to the pro VC’s report, question papers were photographed using mobile phones sneaked into examination halls and shared to various WhatsApp groups.

The answers to these questions were also found in the groups.

The students attempted to hoodwink invigilators taking advantage of the requirement to maintain physical distancing during exams under the Covid-19 protocol.

But invigilators seized mobile phones and other digital evidence from several students who committed the irregularities.

Government-aided colleges, NSS Engineering College, Palakkad, and Sree Chitra Thirunal Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram, are among the colleges asked to submit reports.

According to a KTU spokesperson, Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree has called a meeting of principals on Tuesday to discuss the conduct of examinations in the time of the pandemic.

“The VC has asked the principals of all the colleges to submit reports on the irregularities. Based on them, the varsity will approach the police as the issue is serious. The university will also initiate the required action,” the spokesperson said.