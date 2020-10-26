More fatalities among males, comorbidities a major factor, says Kerala's third COVID-19 death audit report

By Express News Service

The third Covid-19 death audit report, prepared by the state death audit committee, is out. The report inspected the deaths in August and categorised their causes as Covid-19 or non-Covid-19.

According to the committee, a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed Covid case, unless there is a clear alternative cause, is categorised as a Covid-19 death. The committee audited a total of 252 deaths.

How does the panel collect info?

The audit committee collects information from the death investigation report submitted by the districts and medical bulletins issued by the medical colleges and tertiary health care centres concerned.

Also, information about various demographic parameters, clinical and laboratory findings, details of treatment and surveillance are obtained from valid sources.

Overview of the report

252 deaths audited in total.

223 Covid deaths.

20 non-Covid deaths.

9 pending due to lack of clinical information and test results.

Seven districts with 20 or more deaths: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur.

Key Findings

More deaths among males.

Comorbidities a major factor as116 had hypertension, 120 had diabetes, 15 had cancer and others.

Failure of reverse quarantine might result in Covid deaths.

Recommendations

Centre's providing care to high-risk patients, like dialysis centres, oncology wards and cancer care centres, should follow strict infection prevention and control practices.

Awareness on reverse quarantine should be strengthened and vulnerable persons, even if mildly symptomatic, should be tested.

24% of total deaths. Failure of reverse quarantine was noted in 61 Covid deaths.

Inputs: Dileep V Kumar