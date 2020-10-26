Popularity of Kerala police increased by leaps and bounds during lockdown: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police are doing an exceptional job in maintaining the COVID-19 protocol in the state, along with the health department, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating eight police buildings in various parts of the state through video conferencing here on Monday.

"The popularity of the state police increased by leaps and bounds during the lockdown due to frequent co-ordination to serve the people. It should be continued. I congratulate all police officers who worked tirelessly to help the people during these testing times. I hope the popularity gained is sustained forever," Vijayan said.

He also added that the state police had adopted a technology oriented approach in addition to developing basic infrastructure projects. "The state government has given prime consideration to the development of infrastructure in the last 4.5 years. Funds will not be a problem for developing infrastructure of the state police. The government will provide all assistance for the betterment of policing," Vijayan said.

The projects that were inaugurated include the CCTNS learning space and studio room, police headquarters; railway police control room; district training centres at Alappuzha and Kottayam; police station buildings of Muttom and Kulamavu in Idukki; centralised lock up in Thrissur city and foundation stone laying for Kannur city police complex. State police chief Loknath Behera delivered the introductory speech.