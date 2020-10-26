STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suicide rate among children rising in Kerala: Report raises concern in state

Of this year’s cases, 154 children were found hanging while the remaining had consumed poison and set themselves ablaze.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Causing a serious concern for the state, the suicide rate among children below 18 years has shown a spurt this year. As per the statistics available with the police, 173 children died by suicide till September 30 this year, while the figure for the whole of last year was 142. 

Of this year’s cases, 154 children were found hanging while the remaining had consumed poison and set themselves ablaze. A report in this regard was submitted by a five-member committee led by DGP R Sreelekha to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Palakkad district tops the list with 23 suicide cases this year. Palakkad topped in suicide figures last year too with 20 cases.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural came second with 20 cases while 15 cases were reported last year. Malappuram came third with 17 cases. 

According to the data from the State Crime Records Bureau, the suicide rate among girls was more this year. At the same time, the number of children who committed suicide during the lockdown period from March 25 to July 10 this year was 66.

The report attributes the high suicide rate among children to the monotonous lifestyle and over-dependence on mobile phones and internet due to lack of mingling with other people.

Speaking to TNIE, Sreelekha said, “It is a shocking fact the reasons for the majority of cases are still unknown to the family members. Most of the suicides were reported in the economically backward families.

May be, the children might have hidden something from their parents. However, we can say that the lockdown had not affected children much as more children had committed suicide in other months,” she said.  The report also stated that of the children who died by suicide, 141 did not have any form of serious psychological problems.  

Meanwhile, Arun B Nair, psychiatrist, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, said the most important factors behind suicide among children include difficulty in adapting to the new circumstances posed by Covid, including restrictions, challenges of online education, conflicts with parents, lack of physical activity and consequent problems including digital addiction, sleep disturbance, depression and lack of clarity about the future, including academic environment.

“Parents, teachers and students should be trained in identifying warning signs of mental distress and suicidal tendency among children and also in “psychological first aid” measures to help those in crisis,” he said.

