Tata-built COVID hospital to open on October 28 in Kerala, 191 posts created: Minister K K Shailaja

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The 551-bed Covid hospital, built by the Tata Group, will be opened on Wednesday, said Health Minister K K Shailaja.

In a statement released on Sunday, the minister said the government had created 191 posts for medical, paramedical and administrative staff, and recruitment was going on. “Arrangements have been made to provide all kinds of treatments at the hospital,” said the statement.

Protests were brewing in the district because of the delay on the part of the government in opening the hospital. The Tata Group, as part of its corporate social responsibility, invested `60 crore and built the hospital in five months and handed over the structure to the government on September 9.

But the government delayed the opening of the hospital and instead turned the district hospital to treat only Covid patients, inconveniencing non-Covid patients. Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan was planning to go on an indefinite hunger strike on November 1, demanding the opening of the hospital. District Medical Officer Dr A V Ramdas said, “In two to three weeks, the hospital will be fully operational.”

‘Health min’s statement a hogwash’

The health minister’s statement is a hogwash, said Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan. “The government is planning to downgrade the hospital to a First-Line Treatment Centre. If that is the case, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust,” he said. What the district needs now is a specialty hospital with ICUs which can save critically-ill patients. Not another FLTC, he added.