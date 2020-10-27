STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact

In all, 16 varieties of vegetables would be covered in the first phase and there is a provision to revise the floor price on a regular basis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. 

Published: 27th October 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

vishu produce, vishu

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The floor price of 16 varieties of vegetables produced in the state will come into effect from November 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. 

The state would be first in the country to do so to ensure a fair price for farmers, the CM said.

“This is the first time the floor price is being fixed for vegetables produced in the state and Kerala is the first state to do so,” he said. “In all, 16 varieties of vegetables would be covered in the first phase and there is a provision to revise the floor price on a regular basis.” 

The initiative was first announced as part of the 100 days-100 programmes announced by the government to tide over the impact of the pandemic, on August 30.

The floor price will be 20% above the production cost of the vegetable. Even if the market price goes below the floor price, the produce will be procured at the floor price from the farmers. The produce and the floor price will be graded as per its quality.

The scheme would benefit a farmer with a maximum of 15 acres of vegetable cultivation per season. They can register on the agriculture department’s registration portal after insuring the crop to get the benefit of the floor price. The registration would start on November 1.

Local bodies will have an important role to play in this scheme as they would be coordinating the procurement and distribution of vegetables. They would be authorised to spend from the viability gap fund to cover the losses. The scheme also envisages setting up the entire supply chain process like cold storage facilities and refrigerated vehicles for transporting the produce.

The CM also said that the vegetable production in the state has more than doubled in the last four-and-a-half years -- from 7 lakh metric tonnes to 14.72 lakh metric tonnes. The target is to increase the production by an additional 1 lakh metric tonne each of vegetables and tuber crops this year.

Here's the list of floor price of vegetables (per kg)

  • Beans (Rs 28)
  • Beetroot (Rs 21)
  • Cucumber (Rs 8)
  • Bitter gourd (Rs 30)
  • Snake gourd (Rs 16)
  • Tomato (Rs 8)
  • Long beans (Rs 34)
  • Lady's finger (Rs 20)
  • Cabbage (Rs 11)
  • Carrot (Rs 21)
  • Potato (Rs 20)
  • Tapioca (Rs 12)
  • Banana (Rs 30)
  • Wayanad banana (Rs 24)
  • Pineapple (Rs 15)
  • Ash gourd (Rs 9)
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flood price kerala vegetable floor price Pinarayi Vijayan vegetable price in Kerala Covid impact
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp