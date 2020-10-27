In Kerala, technology-assisted Vidyarambham hands the mantle back to parents

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: This year, Vidyarambham presented the parents and acharyas with a novel experience. On Monday, 20 tiny tots from various parts of the state got initiated into the world of knowledge through video conferencing in an event organised by Sukrutham Bhagavathayajna Samithi, Ernakulam.

As per tradition, the ritual is conducted in the temples with the kids being initiated by the acharyas. “However, the pandemic played spoilsport,” said Sunilkumar C R, a member of the samithi. “The pandemic has forced everyone indoors and people are afraid of taking chances especially when it comes to the safety of their kids. So, we thought of organising a function online,” he added.

The tiny tots from Njarakkal, Tripunithura and other parts of Ernakulam, Pathanapuram, Palakkad, Udumalpet and Pathanamthitta were initiated via video conferencing. According to Sunilkumar, the samithi approached Swami Udit Chaithanya of Bhagavatham Village at Chalakudy.

“When we put forth our idea to help out the parents, Swamiji was very forthcoming and readily agreed to officiate the ritual via Google Meet,” he said.

It was a new experience for everyone, added Sunil. “And if the feedback that we received was any indication, it could be said that it was a very satisfying one for everyone,” he said.According to Swami Udit Chaithanya, it was a very fruitful event. “Usually, it would have been me or other acharyas sitting in the temple, taking the children on our laps one after another and making them write ‘Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namah’. Things would be happening very fast and we never get a chance to give guidance to the parents,” he said.

“However, this time around, I could perform my role as the guide to the fullest. I was making them do the ritual and while making them do the rites. That way, I think this online Vidyarambham was a good thing to happen,” he said. According to him, as per the saying, the order of importance is ‘mata, pita, guru, daivam’.

“So, it is the mother who initiates a child into the world of knowledge. Hence, it should on the mother’s lap that a child begins his/her journey into the world of letters,” said the swamiji.“During the ritual, the children were made to sit on the lap of the mother, who is considered as a representative of Goddess Saraswati.”