STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Husband of young woman, who killed self in Kundara, found hanging

According to a relative of the deceased woman's, the man, who was working as a conductor in a private bus, used to beat up Rakhi after consuming alcohol.

Published: 27th October 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

hanging

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The husband of a young woman, who committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a lake with her three-year-old son at Vellimon in Kundara, was found dead on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Siju, a native of Vellimon in Kundara.

According to the police, Siju was found hanging at his house in Vellimon. His wife Rakhi (23), daughter of Yesodharan Pillai of Thottumkara in Perinadu, and her son Aadi had jumped into the Ashtamudi Lake at Vellimon area in Kundara.

The body of the woman was fished out by a Fire Force team with the help of local residents from the suicide spot while that of Aadi, from near Palakkadavu, a few hundred metres away, on Monday afternoon. Rakhi and Shiju got married four years ago. Shiju, who was working as a conductor in a private bus, used to beat up Rakhi after consuming alcohol, said a relative of the woman.

Rakhi had come to her house in Vellimon from her husband's house in Kundara on Sunday. Kundara police that registered a case in connection with the incident inferred family dispute to be the reason behind the suicide of the woman.

Their bodies were shifted to a mortuary in the district hospital. Postmortem will be performed after conducting COVID test.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala husband suicide Kerala widower suicide Kerala domestic abuse
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp