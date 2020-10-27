Kerala: Husband of young woman, who killed self in Kundara, found hanging

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The husband of a young woman, who committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a lake with her three-year-old son at Vellimon in Kundara, was found dead on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Siju, a native of Vellimon in Kundara.

According to the police, Siju was found hanging at his house in Vellimon. His wife Rakhi (23), daughter of Yesodharan Pillai of Thottumkara in Perinadu, and her son Aadi had jumped into the Ashtamudi Lake at Vellimon area in Kundara.

The body of the woman was fished out by a Fire Force team with the help of local residents from the suicide spot while that of Aadi, from near Palakkadavu, a few hundred metres away, on Monday afternoon. Rakhi and Shiju got married four years ago. Shiju, who was working as a conductor in a private bus, used to beat up Rakhi after consuming alcohol, said a relative of the woman.

Rakhi had come to her house in Vellimon from her husband's house in Kundara on Sunday. Kundara police that registered a case in connection with the incident inferred family dispute to be the reason behind the suicide of the woman.

Their bodies were shifted to a mortuary in the district hospital. Postmortem will be performed after conducting COVID test.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)