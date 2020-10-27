Kerala police doing well in maintaining COVID-19 protocol: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police are doing exceptionally well in maintaining the Covid-19 protocol in the state along with the health department, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating eight police buildings in various parts of the state through videoconferencing on Monday.

“The popularity of state police increased by leaps and bounds during the lockdown due to frequent co-ordination to serve the people. It should be continued. I am congratulating all police officers who work tirelessly to help the people during the testing times. I hope the popularity gained should be sustained forever,” Pinarayi said.

He also added that the state police had adopted a technology-oriented approach in addition to developing the basic infrastructure.

“The state government has given prime consideration to the development of infrastructure in the last four-and-a-half years. Funds will not be a problem for developing the police’s infrastructure. The government will provide all assistance for improving policing,” Vijayan said.

The inaugurated projects are the CCTNS Learning Space and Studio room at the Police Headquarters; the railway police control room; district training centres in Alappuzha and Kottayam; police station buildings of Muttom and Kulamavu in Idukki; a centralised lock-up in Thrissur city; and foundation stone-laying for Kannur City police complex. State Police Chief Loknath Behera delivered the introductory speech.