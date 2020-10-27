STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala police doing well in maintaining COVID-19 protocol: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

He was inaugurating eight police buildings in various parts of the state through videoconferencing on Monday.

Published: 27th October 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state police are doing exceptionally well in maintaining the Covid-19 protocol in the state along with the health department, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating eight police buildings in various parts of the state through videoconferencing on Monday.

“The popularity of state police increased by leaps and bounds during the lockdown due to frequent co-ordination to serve the people. It should be continued. I am congratulating all police officers who work tirelessly to help the people during the testing times. I hope the popularity gained should be sustained forever,” Pinarayi said.

He also added that the state police had adopted a technology-oriented approach in addition to developing the basic infrastructure. 

“The state government has given prime consideration to the development of infrastructure in the last four-and-a-half years. Funds will not be a problem for developing the police’s infrastructure. The government will provide all assistance for improving policing,” Vijayan said.

The inaugurated projects are the CCTNS Learning Space and Studio room at the Police Headquarters; the railway police control room; district training centres in Alappuzha and Kottayam; police station buildings of Muttom and Kulamavu in Idukki; a centralised lock-up in Thrissur city; and foundation stone-laying for Kannur City police complex. State Police Chief Loknath Behera delivered the introductory speech.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp