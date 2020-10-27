STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe begins, Kerala Crime Branch team expanded to crack organ trade rackets

As per the information received from the sources in the CB, the investigation has begun with the existing team.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In the wake of a Crime Branch report that organ trade rackets are rampant in the state, the probe team constituted for investigation has been expanded. The Crime Branch team will be mobilised from each district for the probe based on the requirement. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has already entrusted the Thrissur Crime Branch SP with leading the probe while IG (crimes) S Sreejith will supervise the investigation.

Sources said the rackets are hand in glove with the hospitals, including prominent super-speciality hospitals. The staff of such hospitals are under the scanner.

 Earlier, the report revealed that public servants are also involved in the racket for securing commission from the agents. Sources said kidney has the most demand and it costs `20 lakh to `40 lakh in the organ trade market. 

However, the donor receives only half of the actual price. After kidney, liver tissue is in high demand in the illegal market.The money paid travels through various channels after striking the deal. Primarily, the agents take lakhs of rupees in commission and the donor who is in dire need of money gets only a meagre amount. More than 35 such rackets function in various parts of the state and the police say each and every person involved will be brought to book. 

“It is a fact that organ trade is rampant. There are active rackets and they are well organised but not centralised. They are everywhere. The details of the persons involved including the staff of the hospitals are being collected. We have currently a list of hospitals and persons who are involved in the trade. We will make a move including arrests after studying the nuances of the case,” said a senior police officer who requested anonymity. 

The report submitted by IG Sreejith to the DGP revealed quite a number of illegal organ transplants that have happened in the last two years in violation of the protocol and procedures mentioned in the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994. The investigation started following a tip-off that eight persons belonging to a colony in Thrissur district had donated their organs without the knowledge of their friends and families.

