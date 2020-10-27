Stigma and not wearing masks plague Kerala as COVID-19 nears 10th month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid pandemic is nearing 10th month in the state. But twin concerns — that of social isolation and improper wearing of facemask — continue to plague the state. At the same time, a volatile situation is stated to be prevailing in Thrissur as 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 got reported in the district within five days.

“It has been noted that at some places those who undergo quarantine had to face issues like social isolation/stigmatisation. This is disheartening. Those who are engaged in such ill-tasks should understand that by undergoing quarantine such people were protecting society as a whole by not spreading the infection. Instead of stigmatisation, moral and physical support should be extended to them,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while briefing the media.

At the same time, health officials said that due to heightened fear and misinformation regarding infection, not only those in quarantine and homecare but also healthcare workers, sanitary workers and police, who are in the frontline for management of the outbreak, face discrimination of various scales. “In some instances those who got recovered from Covid-19 also face discrimination. The stigma or discrimination might be out of inadequate information, fear and rumours or misinformation. Though awareness campaigns were there, these incidents highlight the need for strengthening them. If it is not addressed, it might get snowballed into a wide range of issues, including people concealing symptoms and not adhering to interventions like home quarantine,” said an official of the health department.

Earlier, the chief minister also highlighted the issue of non-wearing/improper wearing of face masks.

According to him, reports received from sector magistrates and police personnel highlight that people tend to show reluctance in wearing facemasks, despite its proven efficiency in keeping the virus at bay. He also added that strict directions were given to police to find and penalise the violators.

Mentioning about the pandemic situation prevailing in districts, the chief minister said that a novel initiative has been started in Kollam in the form of Covid testing lab on wheels. The initiative started with the help of KB Ganesh Kumar, MLA, offers antigen testing and collection of samples for RT-PCR testing. It is expected that it will bolster testing among plantation workers and migrant labourers in the district.

“With the help of the private sector, walk-in kiosks will be established at main markets and bus stations. Reports that the state is conducting less number of tests are baseless. The state has a robust testing strategy where the priority is to test all symptomatic persons. Also, the government is moving forward with its objective of increasing testing numbers so as to bring down the test positivity rate,” added the chief minister.