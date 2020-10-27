STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Stigma and not wearing masks plague Kerala as COVID-19 nears 10th month

Earlier, the chief minister also highlighted the issue of non-wearing/improper wearing of face masks.

Published: 27th October 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Covid pandemic is nearing 10th month in the state. But twin concerns — that of social isolation and improper wearing of facemask — continue to plague the state. At the same time, a volatile situation is stated to be prevailing in Thrissur as 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 got reported in the district within five days.

“It has been noted that at some places those who undergo quarantine had to face issues like social isolation/stigmatisation. This is disheartening. Those who are engaged in such ill-tasks should understand that by undergoing quarantine such people were protecting society as a whole by not spreading the infection. Instead of stigmatisation, moral and physical support should be extended to them,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while briefing the media.

At the same time, health officials said that due to heightened fear and misinformation regarding infection, not only those in quarantine and homecare but also healthcare workers, sanitary workers and police, who are in the frontline for management of the outbreak, face discrimination of various scales. “In some instances those who got recovered from Covid-19 also face discrimination. The stigma or discrimination might be out of inadequate information, fear and rumours or misinformation. Though awareness campaigns were there, these incidents highlight the need for strengthening them. If it is not addressed, it might get snowballed into a wide range of issues, including people concealing symptoms and not adhering to interventions like home quarantine,” said an official of the health department.

Earlier, the chief minister also highlighted the issue of non-wearing/improper wearing of face masks.

According to him, reports received from sector magistrates and police personnel highlight that people tend to show reluctance in wearing facemasks, despite its proven efficiency in keeping the virus at bay. He also added that strict directions were given to police to find and penalise the violators.

Mentioning about the pandemic situation prevailing in districts, the chief minister said that a novel initiative has been started in Kollam in the form of Covid testing lab on wheels. The initiative started with the help of KB Ganesh Kumar, MLA, offers antigen testing and collection of samples for RT-PCR testing. It is expected that it will bolster testing among plantation workers and migrant labourers in the district.

“With the help of the private sector, walk-in kiosks will be established at main markets and bus stations. Reports that the state is conducting less number of tests are baseless. The state has a robust testing strategy where the priority is to test all symptomatic persons. Also, the government is moving forward with its objective of increasing testing numbers so as to bring down the test positivity rate,” added the chief minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Kerala covid
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp