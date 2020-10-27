Struggling KSRTC to get a government push

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is preparing a revival package for the KSRTC to help the corporation tide over its Covid-19 crisis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He also announced Rs 1,500 per month to all staffers as interim relief till the next salary revision.

The CM urged all stakeholders to introspect why the previous package did not achieve its desired results. “The government delivered on its promises and Rs 1,000 crore each was sanctioned in the past two years.

This year, the grant will come to around Rs 2,000 crore,” Pinarayi said at the evening press briefing. The CM refuted the allegation that his government neglected the corporation. He said the government sanctioned grants worth Rs 4,160 crore to the corporation as against Rs 1,220 crore given by the previous UDF government. The Left government is committed to protect and expand the public-sector organisations, and the KSRTC will be revived, he said.

The new package will address some long-pending demands of employees, Pinarayi said. A total of Rs 255 crore will be allotted to the corporation to clear the arrears it owes to various banks, LIC and KSFe on account of salary recovery.

what’s in the offing