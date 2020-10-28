STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM has lost its relevance after poll tie-up with Congress in Bengal: Abdullakutty

Both parties would see a mass exodus of leaders and workers and this will prove to be advantageous for the BJP in the long run, the saffron leader said.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:47 PM

AP Abdullakutty. (Photo| Facebook)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the reports of CPM's plan for seat-sharing with the Congress in the upcoming West Bengal election, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty on Wednesday said that the left party has lost its relevance and should disband itself. 

"It is an irony that the CPM, which was born out of the fierce opposition to a pro-Congress tilt by the CPI, is now in favour of a tie-up with the Grand Old Party," Abdullakutty told The New Indian Express.

He said it was the CPI's pro-Congress line that prompted 32 members of the party's national council, including the now lone surviving member VS Achuthanandan, to walk out and form a new party in 1964.

"Had it not been for his ill-health, Achuthanandan would have fiercely resisted the tacit approval for such a tie-up from Kerala leaders in the politburo including Pinarayi Vijayan," Abdullakutty said.

'Advantage BJP'

The BJP leader said Pinarayi's approval for the tie-up would create a huge crisis for both parties in the state. "Both parties would see a mass exodus of leaders and workers and this will prove to be advantageous for the BJP in the long run," he said.

Abdullakutty's comments assume significance as he was associated with the CPM and Congress for many years as a parliamentarian and legislator before joining the BJP last year.
 

