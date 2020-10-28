Demand for organs from living donors behind thriving illegal trade in Kerala: Experts

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preference of patients who need organ transplants and their families for living donors is turning out to be the root cause of the clandestine dealings in organ trade. It has also led to a significantly high number of such procedures in the state vis a vis cadaver organ transplants.

While 2,895 live donations have taken place from 2017 to 2020, there have been a meagre 205 deceased donor organ transplantations in the state. Experts in the field point out that this overreliance on live donations is what makes the illegal organ trade thrive.

The nexus among organ trade rackets, private hospitals and some government officials is also said to be encouraging the shady deals. “Living donors outnumber the traditional sources of organs, which are cadavers or bodies. Multiple factors contribute to this, including a lack of knowledge about the deceased organ donation programme and the burgeoning gap between the increased demand for organs and the supply/availability of the same,” said an official of the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS).

“However, the prominent factor that prevents the deceased organ donation programme from taking off is the widely held belief that the body of a deceased person is sacred and should be buried/cremated intact, as people cutting across religions believe in afterlife.”

The KNOS is now planning to launch a campaign after its name got dragged into the illegal organ trade. According to it, the agency only monitors and coordinates cadaver organ transplantation and not live donations. The latter is being overseen by authorisation committees formed at the state and district levels.

“It is unfortunate that Mrithasanjeevani — the state’s cadaver organ donation programme —is being linked to the organ trade. The registration with Mrithasanjeevani is meant for deceased donor organ transplantation and not for live donation. The details about live donations can only be accessed from the hospital and authorisation committee concerned,” the official said.

Another factor impeding the deceased organ transplantations is the reluctance on the part of hospitals in taking efforts in declaring brain deaths. Dr Noble Gracious, state nodal officer, KNOS, said, “The hospitals consider brain death declaration and related organ donation as a cumbersome process.

As the entire process requires huge manpower and resources, they are unenthusiastic about the same. As a cadaver organ donation is an unplanned event, live donor transplantation is a planned event. Hence, the latter has got more acceptance.”