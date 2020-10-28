STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Helmetless ride: In Kerala, awareness first penalty later

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department has decided not to suspend the licences of helmetless riders, but let them go with a warning or fine for two months before enforcing the law

Published: 28th October 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

bike, scooter, helmet

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Central government, in a recent notification, asked the states to suspend the licences of those riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets with effect from October 1. However, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to create awareness about the need to wear helmets and let riders go with a warning or fine for two months before enforcing the law.

“Although the notification from the Centre has directed the states to suspend the licences of riders with effect from October 1, it has not come into effect in Kerala. The state government and the MVD have decided to slap a fine on offenders if they are found violating the helmet rule. Apart from this, we will organise awareness campaigns about the law, and will also give strict instructions and warnings to suspend their licence if the offence is repeated,” said Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.

The MVD official said that as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the licence will be suspended for a period of three months for the first offence and cancelled if the offence is repeated. “The rider’s licence is entitled to be suspended even if the pillion riders are seen not wearing helmets. Those who violate rules will have to do social services or attend the road safety classes as instructed by the MVD officials,” said Rajeev. The fine amount for helmetless riding too has been reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

“The Central government had announced a plan to ask people booked for helmetless riding to do hospital service, but it has not come into effect since more guidelines have to be formulated before implementing the rule,” said the MVD official. Meanwhile, an official said that after the implementation of the Safe Kerala Project, there has been a 40 per cent decrease in fatalities caused due to road accidents.

High-tech cameras to nab offenders
Funded by the Kerala Road Safety Authority, the Motor Vehicles Department will install about 700 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras in the state by February 2021. The cameras, equipped with artificial intelligence, will be managed by 14 special control rooms. This is also part of the state government’s Safe Kerala Project. “Already, e-challans have been introduced during the pandemic to collect fines from the traffic rule violators. The introduction of ANPR cameras will not only make enforcement activities easier with less manpower, but also give accurate results,” said the joint transport commissioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala two wheelers Kerala Kerala MVD
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp