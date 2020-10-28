Helmetless ride: In Kerala, awareness first penalty later

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Central government, in a recent notification, asked the states to suspend the licences of those riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets with effect from October 1. However, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to create awareness about the need to wear helmets and let riders go with a warning or fine for two months before enforcing the law.

“Although the notification from the Centre has directed the states to suspend the licences of riders with effect from October 1, it has not come into effect in Kerala. The state government and the MVD have decided to slap a fine on offenders if they are found violating the helmet rule. Apart from this, we will organise awareness campaigns about the law, and will also give strict instructions and warnings to suspend their licence if the offence is repeated,” said Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.

The MVD official said that as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the licence will be suspended for a period of three months for the first offence and cancelled if the offence is repeated. “The rider’s licence is entitled to be suspended even if the pillion riders are seen not wearing helmets. Those who violate rules will have to do social services or attend the road safety classes as instructed by the MVD officials,” said Rajeev. The fine amount for helmetless riding too has been reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

“The Central government had announced a plan to ask people booked for helmetless riding to do hospital service, but it has not come into effect since more guidelines have to be formulated before implementing the rule,” said the MVD official. Meanwhile, an official said that after the implementation of the Safe Kerala Project, there has been a 40 per cent decrease in fatalities caused due to road accidents.

High-tech cameras to nab offenders

Funded by the Kerala Road Safety Authority, the Motor Vehicles Department will install about 700 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras in the state by February 2021. The cameras, equipped with artificial intelligence, will be managed by 14 special control rooms. This is also part of the state government’s Safe Kerala Project. “Already, e-challans have been introduced during the pandemic to collect fines from the traffic rule violators. The introduction of ANPR cameras will not only make enforcement activities easier with less manpower, but also give accurate results,” said the joint transport commissioner.