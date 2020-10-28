High-level plot behind Kerala's illegal organ trade: FIR

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the organ trade rackets in the state has revealed that there is a high-level conspiracy behind the crime and many middlemen are involved in it.

As per the FIR registered by the probe team at the Crime Branch headquarters following a preliminary probe, four cases have been filed in this regard. The FIR was submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thrissur last week.

The charges invoked include IPC sections for cheating, criminal conspiracy, public servant concealing design to commit offence which is his duty to prevent and violation of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994. However, no person has been arraigned accused in the cases so far.

“In furtherance of the common motive of organ transplantation illegally, a number of unknown persons have conspired with one another and effected organ transplants, mainly kidneys. They have jointly and severally committed the offences under the above said sections,” said the FIR submitted by CB SP K S.