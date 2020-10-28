Kerala Assembly bedlam case: Ministers EP Jayarajan and KT Jaleel appear before court, get bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries minister EP Jayarajan and Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here on Wednesday morning, in connection with the assembly bedlam case. Both the ministers received bail after the charge sheet in the case from 2015 was read out to the six accused.

At the previous hearing, the court had asked the accused, all LDF leaders and members in the previous Assembly, to be present in the court on Wednesday. Industries Minister EP Jayarajan and Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel had skipped the previous hearing as they were under treatment for Covid-19. Barring them, all the other accused had earlier taken bail in the case.

The government had recently replaced the counsel in the case. This was after the court rejected the government's plea to withdraw the case. The deputy director of prosecution was replaced by assistant prosecutor Jail Kumar.

The case pertains to the damages in the House during the protest by Opposition members against Finance Minister KM Mani's budget presentation. The Speaker's chair, electronic panel, computer monitor and emergency lamp were destroyed resulting in losses worth Rs 2.20 lakh. Other accused in the case are LDF leaders V Sivankutty, K Ajith, CK Sadasivan and K Kunhammed.



