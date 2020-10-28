STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala business man falls into pit at shopping centre, dies

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The city corporation has declared the Century Complex near Mofussil bus stand in the city as an ‘unauthorised complex’ after a trader who came to the shop to buy goods fell into a pit created by the traders in the building.

The incident occurred on October 25.  70-year-old Hydrose Haji, a native of Kanmanam in Malappuram,died  of serious head injuries.

Kasaba police and city corporation officials have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The officials visited the spot on Tuesday and identified the pit dug by the traders.

Hydros arrived at the complex to buy clothes for his shop in Malappuram. On the way to the Century Complex to buy goods, he fell into a large pit at the parking area made for easy loading and unloading of goods into the shops in the building.

He was rushed to a private hospital but died later. The cause of death was apparently a head injury sustained when he fell from the top floor of the building.

In the joint probe of the police and the corporation, it was found that the pit in the building where the accident took place was illegally dug. Section 304 against the traders in the building and also the building owner. Corporation secretary Binu Francis said, “A detailed probe was conducted on Tuesday based on which we have decided to declare the building as unauthorised, he said.The deceased Hydros Haji, is owner of Malappuram Thuvakkad Apsara Textiles

