STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Muslim League’s protest against new quota ruffles Congress feathers

The PAC meeting was held at Indira Bhavan on a day the Syro-Malabar Church had lashed out at the IUML for its stand on the reservation on the basis of economic backwardness.

Published: 28th October 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the Muslim League launched its protest n Wednesday against the reservation in government jobs and educational courses for the economically weaker sections of people in forward communities, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Congress saw V D Satheesan, MLA, flaying the League leadership for the haste with which it went ahead with its protest.

He said the IUML should have shown the decorum to discuss the protest meeting with the UDF leadership first. While the PAC welcomed the introduction of the economic reservation, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala clarified that the IUML stand was always against such reservation.

The PAC meeting was held at Indira Bhavan on a day the Syro-Malabar Church had lashed out at the IUML for its stand on the reservation on the basis of economic backwardness.

An editorial written by Changanassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam in ‘Deepika’ had come down heavily on the Congress for not rallying behind them at the national level. The decision by the IUML to hold a protest on Wednesday with the support of the SNDP had not gone down well with a section of PAC members, especially Satheesan who claimed that the Congress was not taken into confidence before P K Kunhalikutty, MP, decided to go ahead with their protest.

It should be recalled that in 2019, the Muslim League had criticised the Centre's decision to implement 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections in the general category and termed it as unconstitutional and a violation of the basic principles of reservation.

In the cabinet meeting held on October 21, the LDF government decided to amend the reservation provisions in the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules to implement 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for the financially backward sections in the general category.

Congress has always welcomed the economic reservation. After the PAC meeting, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, who attended it via video conferencing from Malappuram, told reporters that the Congress stands by its earlier position and will not oppose the economic reservation.

“The Congress does not have any change in its stand as the party’s position on economic reservation was already included in the manifesto. The Left is trying to create communal polarisation with vested interests in mind,” said Mullappally.

It is learnt that after the PAC meeting, Chennithala and Kunhalikutty held a telephonic discussion.

Meanwhile, the PAC decided that P C Thomas’ Kerala Congress and P C George’s Kerala Janapaksham, which are now with the NDA, need not be welcomed into the UDF as of now.

K Muraleedharan, MP, who has been acting as a corrective force within the party, was criticised by KPCC vice-president P C Vishnunath. But Muraleedharan’s demand that the policy decisions pertaining to the party have to be discussed in the PAC first was agreed on. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, and P C Chacko also came up with the same demand.

The PAC meeting also surmised that the chief minister and the LDF government have become unpopular, but the LDF MLAs are still popular as they have focused on development activities in their constituencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim League Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp