Onset of Northeast monsoon from October 28 in Kerala

Kerala is all set to welcome a normal Northeast monsoon on Wednesday, marking the withdrawal of the Soutwest monsoon from the state.

Published: 28th October 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

According to an IMD forecast, the present weather conditions are turning favourable for the shift. Speaking to TNIE,  Santhosh, IMD Meteorological Centre director, Thiruvananthapuram, said Kerala is expected to receive normal rainfall with a marginal error of plus or minus 11 per cent from the Northeast monsoon.

The rainfall in Tamil Nadu, however, will be below normal owing to the effect of the near neutral Indian Ocean Dipole,” he said.  A yellow alert has been sounded in southern Kerala, while isolated heavy rain is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

