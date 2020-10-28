STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police begin probe into fourth complaint of medical negligence in Kerala

Another complaint of alleged medical negligence leading to the death of a Covid patient has come up against the authorities of the Government Medical College (MCH) in Ernakulam. 

Published: 28th October 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Another complaint of alleged medical negligence leading to the death of a Covid patient has come up against the authorities of the Government Medical College (MCH) in Ernakulam. The latest in a series of complaints came from the relatives of Basheer -- belonging to Kuttiady in Kozhikode -- who had passed away while under treatment at the MCH.

They alleged that medical negligence led to the death of Basheer who was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in July. With this, four complaints alleging negligence at the MCH have been lodged with the Kalamassery police this month.

Basheer’s relatives said the 70-year-old, who was under treatment at a city hospital for cancer, was shifted to the MCH on July 24.

“The patient had alleged that the hospital staff were not providing adequate medical attention and requested relatives to shift him to another hospital for better treatment on July 25. However, the police informed the relatives of his death the same night,” said Basheer’s son in a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The petition was later forwarded to the Kalamassery police, which began an inquiry on Monday. “We are now investigating four complaints alleging medical negligence,” said P R Santhosh, Inspector, Kalamassery Police.

The police will record the statements of about 30 MCH staff members, including the superintendent, vice-principal, resident medical officer, nursing officer and nursing superintendents. Earlier, a Kalamassery police team had recorded the statement of Anwar, the brother-in-law of Fort Kochi native C K Harris, who was admitted to the MCH after testing Covid positive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam medical college Ernakulam Kerala
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp