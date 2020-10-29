STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: M Sivasankar arrested after months-long probe

The arrest came after 6-hour interrogation; officer charged with money laundering.

Published: 29th October 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar enters the ED office in Kochi after being taken into custody by the central agency on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The  Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, arrested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar on Wednesday night, putting the Left government in a tight spot. The officers was questioned for more than 100 hours by various national agencies until now. The decision to arrest was taken at a review meeting chaired by ED Special Director Sushil Kumar at the agency’s Kochi office at 9.30pm, following a six-hour interrogation.

The review meeting was attended by five ED officials and the agency’s prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan. Around 10.05pm, the arrest was recorded under Section 19 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sivasankar will be produced at the residence of the judge for Special Court for PMLA cases at 10am on Thursday. “It is found that there are enough grounds to arrest him for money laundering activities. We have sufficient evidence and the statements of witnesses against him,” an ED official said.

The ED claims that `30 lakh kept in the joint locker started by Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the case, and chartered accountant P Venugopal in 2018 was black money and that Sivasankar helped her in money laundering. Similarly, the agency suspects that Sivasankar was aware of Swapna’s dubious activities, including her gold smuggling deals. The customs, which is probing the gold smuggling case, too questioned him regarding his links with Swapna and fellow accused duo, Sarith P S and Sandeep Nair.

Sivasankar gets notice at Cherthala during lunch

Customs is also probing Sivasankar’s role in the case related to smuggling out $1.94 lakh by an Egyptian employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram last year. Customs suspects that Sivasankar helped Swapna in arranging dollars for the Egyptian.The ED team from Kochi visited the private ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where Sivasankar was undergoing treatment and served a notice on him to appear before the agency for questioning.

Customs served a notice on Sivasankar for interrogation at a hotel in Cherthala when he was having lunch along with ED officials on his way to Kochi from Thiruvanan-thapuram.Meanwhile, protests erupted in Kochi after the High Court dismissed anticipatory bail plea of Sivasankar. Though the police had barricaded the ED office, five KSU activists jumped its compound wall and shouted slogans. The police arrested them and removed from the area. BJP workers also took out a protest march in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivasankar Kerala Kerala gold smuggling case Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anthony
    Obviously with almost four months getting to get over with nothing sensational for the political grapewine
    9 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp