Opposition protests on gold smuggling case resume following M Sivasankar's arrest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protests by the Opposition demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in connection with the gold smuggling case resumed in the state on Thursday following the arrest of his former principal secretary M Sivasankar by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Youth Congress and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha - the youth outfits of the Congress organised separate protests in the state capital on Thursday. Youth Congress workers marched to the Cliff House - the official residence of the Chief Minister - demanding his resignation. Police had erected barricades on all roads leading to Cliff House pre-empting Opposition protests.

READ HERE | Kerala gold smuggling case: ED gets 7 days custody of the former principal secretary M Sivasankar

After being prevented from proceeding to Cliff House, the Youth Congress workers sat on the road and raised slogans against the Chief Minister. No incidents of violence were reported during the protest.

Meanwhile, Yuva Morcha activists marched to the Secretariat in violation of prohibitory orders imposed in the area. Though the Secretariat was closed due to a public holiday on account of Milad-un-Nabi, police had erected barricades to prevent the protesters from proceeding further.

Opposition parties are expected to announce their plan of intensifying their agitation in the coming days, while also ensuring that Covid protocol is not grossly violated.