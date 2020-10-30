15 Ambedkar Villages presented to residents of SC/ST colonies in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving a step closer to improving the living standards of people in scheduled caste colonies in the state, Minister for SC/ST Development A K Balan presented 15 new Ambedkar Villages to select beneficiaries on Thursday.

Aimed at the social and economical betterment of SC/ST communities, the government had chosen 273 colonies in the state to be transformed as part of the Ambedkar Village project, under which the repair and maintenance works of existing houses will be conducted, roads will be tarred, retaining walls built, houses electrified, and waste management facilities will be set up. Among them, construction works of 52 colonies, including the new 15, have been completed. After presenting the villages, the minister also inaugurated the development works of nine more colonies.

“Each of the selected colonies saw development worth over `1 crore. The government’s aim is to ensure that everyone gets a land and a house,” said the minister. Seven among the new villages are in Thiruvananthapuram, including Pullachalkonam in Parassala, Pallithara, Vazhveli in Thennoor, Attingal, Nilamel in Kattakada, Erumala in Vamanapuram, Azhangal in Nemom, and Parangimamvika in Poozhikkunil.