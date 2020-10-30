After Congress nudge, P C Thomas’ KC set to merge with Joseph faction

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM: In a major political realignment in state politics after Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) left the UDF to join the LDF, P C Thomas-led Kerala Congress will merge with the P J Joseph faction of KC(M) as part of the attempts to strengthen the right-wing coalition. Though Joseph was not interested in the move, KC(M) is all set to accommodate Thomas following pressure from the Syro-Malabar Church authorities and UDF leadership.

According to sources in the Joseph faction, the party’s high-power committee meeting, which is scheduled for Saturday, has included Thomas’ induction as an item on the agenda for discussion after the Church and the UDF made such a proposal before the KC(M) leadership. With local body elections around the corner, KC(M) would take a final decision on the matter sooner rather than later. Thomas is also planning to end his second stint in the BJP-led NDA in view of the call from the UDF. Thomas, who neither confirmed nor dismissed the reports of the merger, said official discussions in this regard have not taken place so far.

“We have not received any official call from the UDF or any other side so far. The party leadership has entrusted me with taking an appropriate decision according to the response from the UDF leadership,” Thomas said.Thomas group’s merger with the Joseph faction gathered momentum after the UDF leadership took a stern stance against inducting any new constituent parties into the coalition. KPCC vice-president and spokesperson Joseph Vazhakkan told TNIE recently that the UDF has decided to not induct any new party into the coalition, but welcome any individual leaders joining the Congress or any other parties in the coalition.

The UDF leadership is also of the view that bringing the sons of two prominent political leaders of the past K M George and P T Chacko to its fold would strengthen the front’s base in Central Travancore. While K M George’s son Francis George has already joined the Joseph faction, it is now the turn of Thomas. Moreover, such a move would help the UDF lessen the impact of Jose K Mani’s association with LDF, especially in Kottayam and Idukki districts.

“The party leadership would discuss the proposal in the next meeting. Apart from his association with BJP-led NDA, Thomas has no other negative marks,” said a prominent leader with the Joseph faction.Moreover, the title of the original Kerala Congress party is now with P C Thomas and the Joseph faction would get the recognition of the Election Commission even if they face a setback from the court in its legal fight to get the title and symbol of KC(M).