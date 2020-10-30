Kerala government’s 100 projects in 100 days are all plans in progress

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The multi-level parking facility at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation saw a glorious inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently. But, four weeks later, the facility remains inaccessible to the public as the project is yet to get the clearance from the Fire and Rescur services.

According to the fire department, they are yet to get the application requesting the final clearance. The civic body now claims that the multi-level parking facility will be opened for public only after the next corporation council session passes the bylaw fixing the parking fee for visitors as well as corporation staff. An official of the fire department claimed that they received the NoC application for the site from the civic body just two days before the inauguration.

“We issue two clearances — one before starting the project and one after the completion. Once they submit the application for the final clearance, it will take two to three weeks for us to issue it,” the official said, UDF councillor Anil Kumar D also agreed that the multi-level parking facility will be of no use to the public. “The facility was inaugurated in haste without getting the required clearances from various agencies including the fire department.

The primary responsibility of the civic body is to address the woes of the public, but this project was launched without proper vision. The facility is not enough to accommodate the vehicles of corporation councillors and employees.

It is a waste of money and resources,” alleged Anil Kumar. BJP councillor Karamana Ajith also alleged that the ruling front proceeded with the project without necessary clearances and if the tables are turned, the corporation would never allow a civilian to do the same. “Being a government body, the corporation should be a role model for everyone. But here, it is blatantly violating the rules itself,” said Ajith.

The Kerala government’s 100 projects in 100 days action plan that was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made plenty of hype when it was launched.

But a few weeks later, it may be turning out to be an inauguration spree, as many of the launched projects are still of no use to the public.

An important project among them is the multi-level parking facility on the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation premises.

Bylaws mandatory

Town planning standing committee chairman Palayam Rajan said that the civic body will be able to open the facility only after proper bylaws are passed regarding its operations.

The corporation has asked its secretary and the finance committee to prepare bylaws for fixing a fee for those parking at the facility and going elsewhere, for staff and for those who are at the corporation to avail its services. “The council will take a call on how many slots should be allotted for corporation staff,” said Palayam Rajan.

In a nutshell

The multi-level car parking project was taken up by the city corporation under the AMRUT scheme at a cost of C5.64 crore. The seven- storeyed semi-automated multi-level car parking facility can accommodate 102 cars at a time.