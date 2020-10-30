STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government’s 100 projects in 100 days are all plans in progress

The multi-level parking facility at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation saw a glorious inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently.

Published: 30th October 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

The multi-level parking facility on corporation office premises

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The multi-level parking facility at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation saw a glorious inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently. But, four weeks later, the facility remains inaccessible to the public as the project is yet to get the clearance from the Fire and Rescur services. 

According to the fire department, they are yet to get the application requesting the final clearance. The civic body now claims that the multi-level parking facility will be opened for public only after the next corporation council session passes the bylaw fixing the parking fee for visitors as well as corporation staff.  An official of the fire department claimed that they received the NoC application for the site from the civic body just two days before the inauguration.

“We issue two clearances — one before starting the project and one after the completion. Once they submit the application for the final clearance, it will take two to three weeks for us to issue it,” the official said, UDF councillor Anil Kumar D also agreed that the multi-level parking facility will be of no use to the public. “The facility was inaugurated in haste without getting the required clearances from various agencies including the fire department.

The primary responsibility of the civic body is to address the woes of the public, but this project was launched without proper vision. The facility is not enough to accommodate the vehicles of corporation councillors and employees.

It is a waste of money and resources,” alleged Anil Kumar. BJP councillor Karamana Ajith also alleged that the ruling front proceeded with the project without necessary clearances and if the tables are turned, the corporation would never allow a civilian to do the same. “Being a government body, the corporation should be a role model for everyone. But here, it is blatantly violating the rules itself,” said Ajith.

The Kerala government’s 100 projects in 100 days action plan that was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made plenty of hype when it was launched.

But a few weeks later, it may be turning out to be an inauguration spree, as many of the launched projects are still of no use to the public.

An important project among them is the multi-level parking facility on the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation premises.

Bylaws mandatory
Town planning standing committee chairman Palayam Rajan said that the civic body will be able to open the  facility only after proper bylaws are passed regarding its operations.

The corporation has asked its secretary and the finance committee to prepare bylaws for fixing a fee for those parking at the facility and going elsewhere, for staff and for those who are at the corporation to avail its services. “The council will take a call on how many slots should be allotted for corporation staff,” said Palayam Rajan.

In a nutshell
The multi-level car parking project was taken up by the city corporation under the AMRUT scheme at a cost of C5.64 crore. The seven- storeyed semi-automated multi-level car parking facility can accommodate 102 cars at a time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp