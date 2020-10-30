STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC adjourns to Nov 2 plea to transfer trial in actress attack case

The actress, through her lawyer, also submitted that the court needs to understand her situation. Even the prosecution says she will not get justice, the counsel submitted.

Published: 30th October 2020 05:29 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By ANI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to November 2 hearing on a petition filed by the survivor of the actress attack case seeking to transfer the trial proceedings out of the additional sessions court in Ernakulam.

The state government submitted before the High Court that the counsel of the main accused in the case was mentally abusing the survivor and that the trial court did not take this into account.

"Copies of many of the documents provided to the defendants are not provided to the prosecution. It was ready to provide a sealed cover for what happened in court," the state government submitted. The submissions came on a query of the bench.

The actress, through her lawyer, also submitted that the court needs to understand her situation. Even the prosecution says she will not get justice, the counsel submitted.

She, in her petition, alleged that the court hearing the case is biased and has a hostile attitude.

Notably, the prosecution in the matter had earlier approached the trial court seeking to stay the proceedings in the matter to approach the Kerala High Court seeking transfer of the trial to another court. However, the plea was dismissed by the trial court.

The prosecution, in its plea before the trial court, had claimed that the court was highly biased, which it said was detrimental to the judicial system and to the entire prosecution.

An actor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused in the case. 

