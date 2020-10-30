More kiosks in Kerala's public places to ramp up COVID-19 testing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state would set up more kiosks in public places to ramp up testing as the Covid-19 cases per million have become almost double the national average. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 167 locations have been identified across the state to set up the kiosks and 57 of them have already become functional.

With 7,020 new Covid-19 cases being confirmed from the 54,339 tests conducted, the test positivity rate touched 13 per cent on Thursday. On the positive side, 8,474 persons recovered from the disease. The death of 26 persons was confirmed to be because of Covid-19, taking the toll to 1,429.

The Central government has given directions to 14 states, including Kerala, to ramp up RT-PCR (reverse transcription - polymerase chain reaction) tests to bring down the test positivity rate below 5 per cent. The cases per million in the state have increased to 11,280 while the national average is at 5,790. While the state conducted 1,23,524 tests for every 10 lakh people, 76,440 people are tested nationally.

The health department would roll out a post-Covid care system to deal with the health complications in patients who have recovered from the infection, the chief minister said. The guidelines for the post-Covid care will be released. The system will include telemedicine. The CM also spoke about a campaign to advise recovered patients with other health complications to undertake Covid tests at regular intervals. The government has also taken steps to reserve 10 per cent of the beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients as per the direction given earlier. The number of ICU beds in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode has been increased. Steps have been taken to empanel the ICU beds in private hospitals in each district, the CM said.

The CM also said that directions have been given to avoid delays in releasing bodies of Covid-19 patients who die while in quarantine or treatment after complaints from various places. He said the hospitals and local bodies should coordinate well to avoid the delay.

Guest pilgrims testing Covid positive may opt for treatment in state

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of guest pilgrims coming in excess of the maximum number allowed should be regulated. The Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for the pilgrims and employees working in Sabarimala. The pilgrims visiting the hill shrine from outside the state would get a choice of getting treatment here or to return home if they turn Covid-19 positive during pilgrimage. The government has given directives for arranging their return trips. As many as 1,000 pilgrims will be allowed to have darshan everyday at Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. More pilgrims would be allowed on holidays and on the day of Makaravilakku, said the CM.