Railways ready to allow pipe laying once Kerala Water Authority clears dues

A CAG audit report directed  the railway division to recover the outstanding dues of Rs 12.91 crore for existing pipeline crossings.

Published: 30th October 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram division has clarified that proposals from Kerala Water Authority for utilising the railway land for laying pipelines would be considered once it clears the pending dues. The KWA owes `12.91 crore to the Railways as way leave charges in 35 instances. The charges were revised recently.  

“The KWA has not yet responded on clearing the dues to be paid to the railway division. There is absolutely no lacuna on the Railways’ part to stall or delay proposals of water supply projects from KWA and on receipt of pending dues from KWA, fresh proposals will be processed,” said a Railways’ statement. 

A CAG audit report directed  the railway division to recover the outstanding dues of Rs 12.91 crore for existing pipeline crossings. Despite multiple reminders and discussions, KWA is yet to pay the dues. The KWA has not yet responded on clearing the dues to the railway division, added the statement. 

The Railways responded after TNIE reported on the delay in getting approval for a water supply scheme in Balaramapuram in Thiruvana-nthapuram. The `38-crore project was stalled mainly on account of the delay in getting approval for laying pipeline over a railway tunnel between Balaramapuram and Nemom. 

According to Railways, the proposals were processed without delay and technical approval has been received from Chief Bridge Engineer, Southern Railway, for both works. However, the  payment of dues has come in the way of getting final sanction.

