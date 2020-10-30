STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sivasankar helped gold smugglers bring dummy diplomatic baggage twice

The Enforcement Directorate remand report has brought to light M Sivasankar’s role in helping the prime accused in the gold smuggling case bring dummy diplomatic baggage twice in July 2019.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Enforcement Directorate remand report has brought to light M Sivasankar’s role in helping the prime accused in the gold smuggling case bring dummy diplomatic baggage twice in July 2019.

Two months before sending the dummy packets, in April 2019, Sivasankar contacted a senior customs officer to get baggages cleared and insisted that they be cleared without intervention, the ED revealed on Thursday. After the officer’s intervention, K T Rameez, the kingpin of the smuggling racket, sent two trial baggages from the UAE to Kerala which were cleared by accused Sarith P S.

Top sources with the ED said that Sivasankar had spoken and sent messages to Customs officials after a desperate request from accused Swapna Suresh. Though Sivasankar denied this in a statement recorded on October 28, ED was able to call out his lies after they accessed WhatsApp chats between him and Swapna. “It’s clear Sivasankar did intervene in the clearance of diplomatic baggage in April 2019,” an ED official told TNIE.

While the probe team is unclear whether the dummy diplomatic baggage did carry gold or not, the truth is it was not examined due to the intervention by Sivasankar, the ED said.

The remand report submitted by P Radhakrishnan, assistant director, ED, Kochi, said Sivasankar contacted the Customs officers as wished by  Swapna.

“The mirror image of the digital devices, including Swapna’s iPhone, was retrieved on October 8. Its analysis is under way more evidence with regard to his involvement can be obtained once it is over,” said an ED officer. 

The report said, “During recording of statement on October 15, Sivasankar accepted to have spoken to a senior officer and made the request as per the wishes of Swapna Suresh. It shows his involvement and knowledge about the offences committed by Swapna.”

Emphasising Sivasankar’s role in the scheduled offences under PMLA, the ED stated, “Analysis of the evidence gathered so far and statement of various persons recorded under Section 50 of PMLA, 2002, establishes that he is guilty of offence of money laundering. The proceeds of crime was generated by Swapna with the active support of Sivasankar.”

Customs to arrest him
Kochi: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the customs is likely to arrest M Sivasankar. Customs officials were at the ED office here on Thursday  before Sivasankar was taken to PMLA court. Customs sleuths were present at the ED office on Wednesday when he was taken into custody. Customs sleuths said they had visited the ED office to record his statement. But they will have to wait till the ED custody of Sivasankar ends. “Though his ED custody ends on November 5, we don’t know whether the ED will seek extension of his custody. We will seek his arrest when the ED custody ends,” said a customs official.

‘CM, CPM secy lead underworld activities in state’
Kozhikode: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were running underworld activities in the state. He was reacting to the arrests of M Sivasankar and Bineesh Kodiyeri.“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan head underworld activities in the state and the latter’s house has become a sales point for narcotic substances. CMO has become the centre of looting,” he told reporters here on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED M Sivasankar Gold smuggling Kerala Swapna suresh
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp