Sivasankar helped gold smugglers bring dummy diplomatic baggage twice

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate remand report has brought to light M Sivasankar’s role in helping the prime accused in the gold smuggling case bring dummy diplomatic baggage twice in July 2019.

Two months before sending the dummy packets, in April 2019, Sivasankar contacted a senior customs officer to get baggages cleared and insisted that they be cleared without intervention, the ED revealed on Thursday. After the officer’s intervention, K T Rameez, the kingpin of the smuggling racket, sent two trial baggages from the UAE to Kerala which were cleared by accused Sarith P S.

Top sources with the ED said that Sivasankar had spoken and sent messages to Customs officials after a desperate request from accused Swapna Suresh. Though Sivasankar denied this in a statement recorded on October 28, ED was able to call out his lies after they accessed WhatsApp chats between him and Swapna. “It’s clear Sivasankar did intervene in the clearance of diplomatic baggage in April 2019,” an ED official told TNIE.

While the probe team is unclear whether the dummy diplomatic baggage did carry gold or not, the truth is it was not examined due to the intervention by Sivasankar, the ED said.

The remand report submitted by P Radhakrishnan, assistant director, ED, Kochi, said Sivasankar contacted the Customs officers as wished by Swapna.

“The mirror image of the digital devices, including Swapna’s iPhone, was retrieved on October 8. Its analysis is under way more evidence with regard to his involvement can be obtained once it is over,” said an ED officer.

The report said, “During recording of statement on October 15, Sivasankar accepted to have spoken to a senior officer and made the request as per the wishes of Swapna Suresh. It shows his involvement and knowledge about the offences committed by Swapna.”

Emphasising Sivasankar’s role in the scheduled offences under PMLA, the ED stated, “Analysis of the evidence gathered so far and statement of various persons recorded under Section 50 of PMLA, 2002, establishes that he is guilty of offence of money laundering. The proceeds of crime was generated by Swapna with the active support of Sivasankar.”

Kochi: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the customs is likely to arrest M Sivasankar. Customs officials were at the ED office here on Thursday before Sivasankar was taken to PMLA court. Customs sleuths were present at the ED office on Wednesday when he was taken into custody. Customs sleuths said they had visited the ED office to record his statement. But they will have to wait till the ED custody of Sivasankar ends. “Though his ED custody ends on November 5, we don’t know whether the ED will seek extension of his custody. We will seek his arrest when the ED custody ends,” said a customs official.

Kozhikode: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were running underworld activities in the state. He was reacting to the arrests of M Sivasankar and Bineesh Kodiyeri.“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan head underworld activities in the state and the latter’s house has become a sales point for narcotic substances. CMO has become the centre of looting,” he told reporters here on Thursday.